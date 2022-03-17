Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NVTS opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

