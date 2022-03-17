Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 23,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,621. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

