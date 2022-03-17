Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,265. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 137,041 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 191,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.