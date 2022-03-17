Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Natura &Co stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,265. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.
About Natura &Co (Get Rating)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
