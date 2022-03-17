National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NESR stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
