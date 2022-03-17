National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NESR stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.