National Bank Financial Comments on Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.19.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.14.

TSE HDI opened at C$39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$942.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$28.18 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.