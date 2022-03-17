NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells $239,861.25 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,601,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

