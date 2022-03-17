Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF remained flat at $$9.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

