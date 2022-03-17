MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MSDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 64,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,194. MSD Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

