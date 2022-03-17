MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $966.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.18.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.