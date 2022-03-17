MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $966.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.18.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
About MRC Global (Get Rating)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
