Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ RNERU remained flat at $$10.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

