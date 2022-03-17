Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

