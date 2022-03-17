Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,870 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,951,000 after buying an additional 1,182,463 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,958,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $109,946,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 119,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

