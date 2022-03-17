Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €128.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €128.00 ($140.66) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.05 ($157.19).

LEG stock opened at €109.95 ($120.82) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($108.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.17 and a 200 day moving average of €122.67.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

