monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading 8.2% Higher

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.08 and last traded at $125.90. 8,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 782,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Get monday.com alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.43.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,180,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,525,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.