Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $7.27

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $6.89. Momo shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 268,840 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.
The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.
Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
