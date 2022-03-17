Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $7.27

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $6.89. Momo shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 268,840 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth $8,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

