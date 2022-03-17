MMOCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $283,325.53 and approximately $22.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.