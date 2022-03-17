Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.41. 21,207,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,249,843. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

