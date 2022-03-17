Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.4% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $23.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $731.11. 1,162,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $864.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.