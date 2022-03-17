Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.9% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NEE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,261,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,579. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

