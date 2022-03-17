Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,575,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,980,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,125,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

VMC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.77. 6,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,575. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

