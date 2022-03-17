Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $210.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,394. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

