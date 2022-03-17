Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 429 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.75. 227,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,024. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

