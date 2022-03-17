Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 320 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,638,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,762,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

