Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 962 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.47. 50,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

