Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Cap of $5.82 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $854,375.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $70.04 or 0.00170614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.75 or 0.06720159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,000.73 or 0.99875465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040017 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,040 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

