MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on INKT. Zacks Investment Research raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 136,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,587. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKT. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

