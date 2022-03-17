Mike F. Chang Sells 56,400 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.