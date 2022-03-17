Mike F. Chang Sells 56,400 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

