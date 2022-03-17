Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 125544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 40.96 and a quick ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market cap of C$23.73 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28.
About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)
Featured Stories
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.