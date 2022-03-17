Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 125544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 40.96 and a quick ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market cap of C$23.73 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28.

Get Midnight Sun Mining alerts:

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.