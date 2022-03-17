Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.80. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

