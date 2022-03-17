Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,351,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,115,598. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.