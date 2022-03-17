Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RMD opened at $255.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.61 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,743,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.