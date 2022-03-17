MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Insider Buys $386,800.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

