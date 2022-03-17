MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Insider Buys $386,800.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.
MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.
