Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003662 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.