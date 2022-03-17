Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 229.50 ($2.98).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 131.15 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.22. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other news, insider David Lis purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £46,550 ($60,533.16). Also, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($64,915.47). Insiders have purchased a total of 89,500 shares of company stock worth $12,257,000 in the last ninety days.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

