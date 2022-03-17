Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Head to Head Survey

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 5N Plus alerts:

This table compares 5N Plus and Melco International Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.67 $3.11 million $0.04 39.71 Melco International Development $1.73 billion 0.65 -$817.21 million N/A N/A

5N Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Melco International Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 5N Plus and Melco International Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Melco International Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

5N Plus currently has a consensus price target of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 157.14%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Melco International Development.

Volatility & Risk

5N Plus has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 1.48% 4.45% 2.36% Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

5N Plus beats Melco International Development on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus (Get Rating)

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Melco International Development (Get Rating)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated casino and entertainment resort development, and related operations; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it develops and operates social gaming platforms, as well as operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.