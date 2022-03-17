Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 261,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:MDNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

