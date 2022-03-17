Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 261,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:MDNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.33.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.