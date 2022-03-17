MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $18,643,000.

MDXH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:MDXH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 6,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

