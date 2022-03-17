McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

NYSE MCK opened at $291.36 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $293.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

