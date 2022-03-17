McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.47. 3,752,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,864. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.