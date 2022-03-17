Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MIGI opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.05.

MIGI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

