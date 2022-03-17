Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.
Shares of MIGI opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.05.
MIGI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
