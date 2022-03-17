Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $345.07. 140,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

