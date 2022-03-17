Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $384,061.56 and approximately $69,703.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.67 or 0.06742120 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00066464 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00034982 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

