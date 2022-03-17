Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Marston’s has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

