Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $172.29 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

