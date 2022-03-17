Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,046 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.48.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

