Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

