MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Hits $0.0175 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $138,034.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.83 or 0.06896486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,746.35 or 1.00079599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041123 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

