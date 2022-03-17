Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading Up 0.2%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 11,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

