Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.00. 87,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,316. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

