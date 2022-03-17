MAG Silver’s (MAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.79.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.45. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

