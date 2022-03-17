MAG Silver’s (MAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.79.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.45. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

